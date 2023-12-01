Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Devin M. Krupka Sells 1,617 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Devin M. Krupka sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $18,272.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bandwidth Trading Down 3.5 %
BAND stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 51.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
