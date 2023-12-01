Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 3,798 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

