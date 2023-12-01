DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 750 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $24,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $21,022.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $20,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $21,082.50.

NYSE DV opened at $33.20 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

