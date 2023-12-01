Susan Massasso Purchases 5,602 Shares of CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Stock

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Susan Massasso bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$27.92 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$156,396.64 ($103,573.93).
CAR Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.
CAR Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CAR Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. CAR Group’s payout ratio is 35.91%.
About CAR Group
CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.
