Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $261,800.00.

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

