Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Nandini Sankara Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $17.15 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.71%.

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

