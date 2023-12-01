CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CAO John R. Kline Sells 6,406 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CAO John R. Kline sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $170,463.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,659.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.50 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on CNO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,940,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.