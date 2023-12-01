JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 18,487 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $502,661.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.98 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.62.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

