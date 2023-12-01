Insider Selling: Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OVV opened at $44.35 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

