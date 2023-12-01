Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.