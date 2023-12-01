CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.4 %

CSGS stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.