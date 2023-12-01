Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,997,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

