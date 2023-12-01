Costco Wholesale Co.’s November Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) same store sales climbed 10% in the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.04.
Insider Activity
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
COST stock opened at $592.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $262.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $599.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.05.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,320,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $745,771,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 50,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 622.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,352,000 after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
