Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $69.70 on Friday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 35,909.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

