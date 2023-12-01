Mizuho Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

NYSE PATH opened at $19.75 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 37.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of UiPath by 31.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

