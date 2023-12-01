Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,087.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $936.69 and its 200-day moving average is $865.75. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $575.39 and a 52 week high of $1,105.56.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

