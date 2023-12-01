Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,091.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,194.90. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.