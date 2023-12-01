Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 13,439 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 529,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after buying an additional 404,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 198,784 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

