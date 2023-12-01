Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after buying an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

