Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $5,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 78.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 186,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,156 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.