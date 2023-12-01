RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,870,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RB Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 144.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 723,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,440,000 after buying an additional 428,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $63.61 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.