Ossiam Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,394 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

INTU stock opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.59 and a 200-day moving average of $496.87. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.