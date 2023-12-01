Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 511.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $553.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $559.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

