Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Position Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.29% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 596,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 272,678 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $52.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.