Ossiam Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.