Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.60.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.41 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.