Natixis Acquires 45,483 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 306.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

