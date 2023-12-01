Natixis Purchases 120,410 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after buying an additional 609,945 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,024 shares of company stock worth $1,064,838. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.