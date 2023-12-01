Natixis Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Natixis lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1,519.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

