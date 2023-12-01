HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,105 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,817 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HP were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

