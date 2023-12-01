Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
Frontline Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of FRO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Frontline has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
