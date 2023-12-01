Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Frontline Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FRO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Frontline has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Get Frontline alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRO

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.