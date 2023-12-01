Natixis Sells 3,106 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Natixis lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.38% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

