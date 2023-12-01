A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,279 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,274.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 277,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 257,273 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $4,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 877,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,893,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

