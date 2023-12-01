Natixis Sells 299,777 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Natixis lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,777 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

