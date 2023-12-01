AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11,377.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,248 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

