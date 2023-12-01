Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

