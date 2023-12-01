Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 566 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $327.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on META. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

