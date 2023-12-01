Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $197.60.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.