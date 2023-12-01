Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Price Performance
NASDAQ FWONA opened at $57.33 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
