Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $57.33 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.