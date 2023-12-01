Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in November

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Finnovate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

