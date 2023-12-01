Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total transaction of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00.

CRM stock opened at $251.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $252.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

