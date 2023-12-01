Ankr Price Tops $0.0255 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Ankr has a market cap of $254.75 million and $36.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,387.53 or 1.00004279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02553973 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $90,079,255.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

