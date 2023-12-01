Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Motors’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

General Motors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $31.59 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

