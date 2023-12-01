State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 13,201 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 21.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on U. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $80,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,902 shares of company stock valued at $26,424,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.51 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

