The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,965 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

