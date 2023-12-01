argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in argenx were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 169,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,792,000 after buying an additional 124,953 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in argenx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $450.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

