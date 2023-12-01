The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $16,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

