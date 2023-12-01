The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 868,943 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of New York Community Bancorp worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 362,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NYCB opened at $9.40 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

