WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.21% of WideOpenWest worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOW. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:WOW opened at $4.00 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

