First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,064 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

